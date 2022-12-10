Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $102.48 million and $2.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00445565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00874780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00636824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00254527 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

