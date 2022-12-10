MovieBloc Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $41.62 million and $7.98 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Get MovieBloc alerts:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

