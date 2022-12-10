Morgan Stanley Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

