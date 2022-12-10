Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON MVCT remained flat at GBX 54 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. Molten Ventures VCT has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.98.

Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

