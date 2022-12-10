Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON MVCT remained flat at GBX 54 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. Molten Ventures VCT has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.98.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
