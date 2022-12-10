Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

NYSE:MODN opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.63. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

