Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.
NYSE:MODN opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.63. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
