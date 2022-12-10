Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.95

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and traded as high as $26.40. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1,073 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

