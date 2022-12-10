Midas 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,936.84 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Midas has a market capitalization of $84.06 million and $123,936.84 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $32.24 or 0.00188054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.71565762 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $214,188.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

