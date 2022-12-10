Metawar (METAWAR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $219.08 million and $27.71 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00064006 USD and is down -21.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

