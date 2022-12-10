Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $648,655.31 and $65,739.99 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

