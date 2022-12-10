Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,377.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.90. 25,627,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,954,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $352.71. The company has a market cap of $307.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Huber Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

