Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 860,495 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Merewether Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,495 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 3.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $26,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.4 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.