Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Stem accounts for 0.3% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stem were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 556.4% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stem by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 390,016 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STEM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,912 shares of company stock worth $3,330,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

