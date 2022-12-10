Merewether Investment Management LP Purchases 40,472 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,472 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 7.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

