Merewether Investment Management LP Has $16.74 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,103 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.79% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.