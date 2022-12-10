Merewether Investment Management LP Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Merewether Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,047 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 62,373 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Lithium accounts for about 1.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 1.60% of Piedmont Lithium worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 421,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 4.2 %

PLL opened at $56.01 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

