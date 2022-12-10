Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,044 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

