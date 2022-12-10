Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.