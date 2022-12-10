Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

