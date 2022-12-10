Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,981,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 242,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,728,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.87. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

