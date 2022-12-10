Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

