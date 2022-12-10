McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on January 31st

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.4 %
MGRC stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $100.30.
MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
