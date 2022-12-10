McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $272.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

