Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-$1.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.24 billion-$28.24 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,433. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MZDAY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.