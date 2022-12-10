Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 189,497 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 189,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $160,684.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,255. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

