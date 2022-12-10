Mather Group LLC. Sells 311 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

