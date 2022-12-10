Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

NYSE TMO opened at $560.23 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

