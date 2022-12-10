Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a market capitalization of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

