MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 82,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,426. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

