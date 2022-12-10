Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $356.93

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.93 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.38). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.38), with a volume of 7,498 shares traded.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £142.96 million and a P/E ratio of -75.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 357.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.08.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.98%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

