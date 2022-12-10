MaidSafeCoin Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $43.51 million and $224.87 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.64 or 0.30257318 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.