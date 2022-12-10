M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.