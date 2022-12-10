LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.68 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $74.05 million and $5.68 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

