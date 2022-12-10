Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.12 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $123.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,073,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,021,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00240663 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

