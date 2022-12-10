Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $256.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,041,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,021,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00240663 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.