Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $117.84 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005210 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,248,032 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

