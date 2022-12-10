L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $39,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

LHX opened at $215.53 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

