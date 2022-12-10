Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

