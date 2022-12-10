Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.39. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

