Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
Shares of DNUT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.39. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.