Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $29.32 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $29.32 million and $433,973.43 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00267325 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00085119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00059826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,143,630 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

