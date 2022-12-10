Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $14,080,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

