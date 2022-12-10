Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 118,107 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.