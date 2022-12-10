Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.71 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.