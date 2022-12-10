Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

