Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,882,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 728,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 168,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $459.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

