Kadena (KDA) One Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Kadena has a market cap of $213.91 million and $2.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,017,318 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

