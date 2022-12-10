Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.19 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Joystick has a total market cap of $108.19 million and $4,753.39 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00239991 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54092283 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,479.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.