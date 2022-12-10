Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. The stock had a trading volume of 580,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.