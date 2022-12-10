iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Decreased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,121 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $287.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.62. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

