iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.