iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

